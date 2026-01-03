Bhubaneswar: Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena has issued a major clarification, saying that the green sticker on vehicles is not mandatory.

The minister said all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) will be supplied with an adequate number of green stickers within this month. He clarified that the green sticker is only an indicator and does not involve any fee. There is no need for vehicle owners to panic or feel burdened over it, he added.

Earlier, rumours circulated that vehicles without a green sticker would not be given fuel. The transport minister dismissed these claims as false and misleading. He said vehicle owners with a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) can obtain the green sticker from their respective RTOs.

However, those who get their pollution certificate issued after the 10th of the month will receive the green sticker directly at PUCC centres. Before issuing the green sticker, officials will verify the pollution certificate, registration certificate (RC) and other vehicle documents.

Vehicle owners visiting RTO offices to collect the green sticker will be required to show the original PUCC, RC and a valid identity proof, the minister said.