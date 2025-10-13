Nandapur/Padua, Oct 12: A family of Mariput village in Panthlung panchayat under Nandapur block of Koraput district was allegedly attacked after being accused of witchcraft. The assailants reportedly killed the family’s pet dog and birds and assaulted two family members with spears and axes.

Fearing for their lives, the family of 14 fled the village with the remaining livestock and has taken shelter at a relative’s house in another village, family head Lachhman Khil said, adding that he filed a complaint at the Padua police station October 7. With no action taken so far, he has appealed to the district superintendent of police for protection of eight children and three women members in the family.

According to reports, Lachhman Khil, 60, his wife Tulasama Khil, 55, their sons Balaraju Khil, 34, and Samibabu Khil, 25, their daughters-in-law Lachhmi, 30, and Bangarama, 22, and eight children lived together in Mariput. Fifteen days ago, Lachhman’s mentally ill brother, Raghuram, died.

Following his death, villagers Ramababu Khil, Rajesh Khil, Sami Khil, Gatiram Khil, and Husen Khil allegedly blamed the family, claiming they used sorcery and witchcraft to kill him. The allegation pushed them into distress when the accused allegedly stormed into their house, hurled abuses, smashed the tiled roof, and threw furniture outside.

The assailants also killed the family’s pet dog and birds, Lachhman said. They reportedly chased his two sons from Mariput towards Sobhaput and tried to kill them, but both managed to escape. Since then, all members of the family have taken shelter at a relative’s house in another village for the last five days.

Meanwhile, police allegedly summoned the family members of the accused youths for questioning but let them go later. Lachhman said the accused villagers were roaming scot-free, armed and intoxicated, forcing them to live in fear and leave their village.

They have urged the SP to intervene, ensure safety, and take exemplary action against the attackers. Padua police station IIC Ashok Bisoi said the matter is under investigation

PNN