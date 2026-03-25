Bhubaneswar: Odisha and Uttarakhand share deep-rooted spiritual traditions and tourism opportunities. Srimandir in Odisha and Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand are significant pillars of Indian faith, symbolising the country’s enduring unity, said Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati during an interaction with a 13-member media delegation from Uttarakhand at Lok Bhavan Tuesday.

The visit is a part of a press tour, organised by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Dehradun, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

PIB Dehradun assistant director Sanjeev Kumar Sundriyal led the delegation. During the interaction, visiting journalists outlined Uttarakhand’s unique geographical and cultural identity, popularly known as ‘Devbhoomi’, recognised for its pilgrimage centres, tourism and natural beauty.

Highlighting Odisha’s development trajectory, Kambhampati said the state is steadily emerging as a prosperous region with notable progress in economic growth, infrastructure, and social sectors.

Referring to areas earlier affected by left-wing extremism, he said coordinated efforts by the Centre and the state have largely brought the situation under control, enabling development in previously isolated tribal regions, particularly in education, healthcare, and employment.

Describing Odisha as a mineral-rich state, the Governor said investments in aluminium and other core industries have accelerated economic growth.

He also pointed to the expansion of road networks, railway corridors, and ports, supported by enhanced Central allocations.

Investments in the semiconductor and IT sectors, he added, are positioning Odisha as an emerging IT and education hub.

Recalling his association with Uttarakhand, Kambhampati mentioned his visit to the state in 2012–13, where he observed its development model.

He referred to the industrial package introduced under former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, noting its transformative impact on regions such as Rudrapur through employment generation.

The Governor also highlighted the shared spiritual heritage and growing development potential between the two states.