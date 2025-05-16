Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance Friday arrested an additional block development officer (ABDO), a day after unearthing disproportionate assets that included a shopping complex, five land plots and deposits amounting to Rs 70 lakh, an official said.

Based on suspicions that the officer possessed assets beyond his known sources of income, vigilance teams conducted raids at seven locations across the districts of Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Khurda, the official added.

State capital Bhubaneswar falls under Khurda district

During the raids, officials discovered four multi-storey buildings, including a shopping complex, one flat, five high-value land plots, 800 grams of gold, fixed and savings deposits worth Rs 70 lakh, and Rs 1.85 lakh in cash.

Additionally, two two-wheelers and household items valued at over Rs 3.27 lakh were also seized during the search operation.

Following a detailed search, inventory preparation and further investigation, the officer was found to be in possession of disproportionate assets that were approximately 205 per cent higher than his known sources of income, the official said.

A case has been registered against the officer at the Cuttack Vigilance Police Station on and he has been formally arrested, the official added.

PTI