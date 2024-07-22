Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall across many parts of Odisha over the next four days, owing to a persistent low-pressure area over north Chhattisgarh and adjoining areas.

“The low-pressure area formed over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood, persisted over east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh. Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur during the next four days,” the IMD centre said.

The IMD issued yellow warnings for several districts such as Bargarh, Boudh, Subarnapur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Kendrapara for Tuesday, anticipating heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kendrapara, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts for July 24.

The weather bulletin predicted light to moderate rainfall in other parts of north and south Odisha over the next two days, with similar conditions expected July 25 and 26.

PTI