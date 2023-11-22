Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around November 25, IMD Bhubaneswar informed Wednesday.

The weather agency further said that under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form around November 26. It is likely to move westnorthwestwards and intensify into a depression around November 27.

Upto 8:30am of Nov 23: IMD said light to moderate rain/ thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of the state.

From 8:30am of Nov 23 to 8:30am of Nov 24: Light to moderate rain/ thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of Odisha.

The highest maximum temperature of 33.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri and the lowest minimum temperature of 15.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Rourkela and Sundargarh in the plains of Odisha.

IMD foresact no large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) over next four to five days in Odisha.

In Bhubaneswar, over the next 24 hours, fog/ mist in the morning and mainly clear sky afterward is expected. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius respectively.

PNN