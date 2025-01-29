Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education Department has withheld the salaries of principals from 63 non-government-aided degree colleges across the state for failing to update their college accounts on the mandatory College Accounts Portal Application (CAPA) module.

In a letter issued Tuesday, the department’s Accounts Officer, Sri Jumar Kumar Majhy, informed the defaulting principals that “It is now decided that your salary for the month of January 2025 onwards is withheld until compliance by you.”

The department had repeatedly instructed principals to update their college accounts for the 2024-25 academic year on the CAPA portal. However, after missing the deadline, the department suspended their salaries indefinitely.

Jajpur district recorded the highest number of defaulters, with 11 principals facing salary suspensions. Khordha and Ganjam districts had eight each, Jagatsinghpur had five, while Cuttack and Balasore had four each, and Puri had three.

It is worth noting that CAPA is a digital platform used in Odisha and several other Indian states to enhance financial transparency and streamline management in higher education institutions. It allows for the online submission, tracking, and monitoring of college accounts, enabling regulatory bodies to oversee financial transactions and ensure compliance with government regulations.

Timely updates on CAPA are crucial for transparency and accountability, helping authorities monitor the financial health of institutions, ensure proper utilization of funds, and facilitate accurate disbursement of grants and aid.