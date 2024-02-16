Keonjhar: A woman was electrocuted Thursday after coming in contact with a snapped live wire of 11-KV transmission line in Keonjhar district due to alleged negligence of Power department personnel.

The deceased was identified as Purnami Mohanta (52) of Ramachandrapur village under Town police limits in this district. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Family members and villagers have alleged that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the Power department.

Villagers questioned the Power officials’ ignorance about snapping of a wire from the insulator as power supply trips in such cases. This has raised doubts on the officials’ claims, the villagers alleged.

The incident occurred when the woman had gone to graze her goats to a jungle abutting the village. A wire from the insulator of an 11-KV transmission line passing through the jungle had snapped and was lying on the ground. While grazing her goats, she accidentally stepped on the live wire and got electrocuted. On being informed, police, Fire brigade personnel with the help of Power department officials seized the body and handed it over to family members after conducting a post-mortem at the district headquarters hospital.

The deceased is survived by her husband, son and two married daughters. When contacted, Tata Power SDO-2 engineer Santosh Kumar Parida said that a probe has been launched and action will be taken after availability of the probe report.

