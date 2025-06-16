Kendrapara: A 45-year-old woman died after being attacked by a crocodile in Odisha’s Kendrapara district Monday, a forest department official said.

The incident took place at Tanladia village under Rajnagar forest range near Bhitarkanika National Park.

The reptile dragged the woman to deep water when she was bathing in the Kharasrota river, said Chitaranjan Beura, the forest range officer of the park.

The deceased’s family would be paid an ex gratia amount, said the officer.

According to the revised norms, the forest department will provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the bereaved family after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

The human-croc conflict occurring in the areas in proximity to the national park has resulted in the loss of 11 human lives in the last 22 months.