MANOJ KUMAR JENA, OP

Bhubaneswar: As the nation hailed the success of Operation Sindoor—India’s precision military response to the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack—Odisha’s women politicians joined the chorus of praise, particularly for the historic moment when two female officers led the official media briefing. The nation woke up to a wave of patriotic fervour as news broke of India launching precision missile strikes on nine key terror targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The retaliatory operation came in the wake of the brutal killing of 26 Indian tourists by terrorists in Pahalgam.

Among the major targets were strongholds of terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur. In a defining moment for India’s armed forces and a symbol of women’s empowerment, two senior women officers—Wing Commander Vyomika Singh from the Indian Air Force and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi from the Indian Army—took the lead in briefing the media about the operation. This unprecedented move was widely applauded across the country and marked a turning point in gender representation within the military. Reacting to this, Barabati-Cuttack Congress MLA Sofia Firdous said, “It’s a proud moment. The women who led the briefing represent all those whose sindoor was taken away by terrorism. This shows that Indian women are not just survivors but leaders in delivering justice and protecting the nation’s honour.” BJD spokesperson Lekhasri Samantsinghar also praised the development. “It’s the first time in Indian history that women officers have led a military operation briefing. This proves how women are excelling in every sector. When given a chance, they don’t just participate—they lead.” BJP state secretary Kasturi Mishra called the event symbolic on multiple fronts. “The terrorists told the Pahalgam victims to ‘tell Modi’. Today, Modi ji replied through this strike. And to top it off, women officers represented the mission, sending a powerful dual message. This wasn’t just a military strike; it was also a social message about the strength and capability of Indian women.” The visible presence of women at the forefront of national defence during such a critical moment has become a rallying point for leaders across party lines in Odisha. It has also sent a larger message about the evolving face of India’s armed forces—one that now strongly reflects the growing role of women in national security and public life.