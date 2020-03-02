Bhubaneswar: With the launching of Mo Sarkar initiative in five more departments, a total of 22 departments have come under the ambit of the initiative of BJD government.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Monday, announced formal launching of Mo Sarkar in Water Resources, Cooperation, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Social Security & Empower of Persons with Disabilities and Textiles & Handlooms here at a function held at Lok Seva Bhawan.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen said, “People are the life force of a democratic system. The government is a reflection of the will of people which is constituted to meet their aspirations. It is, therefore, imperative that public servant must uphold the dignity of the people whom they are supposed to serve and respect their will.”

Service to the people is not merely a slogan but has to be a culture which each government servant must imbibe and display at all times, he told the officials.

“Upholding the self respect and dignity of our people will help every public servant earn their respect and make governance people-friendly,” he said.

He asked all departments to ensure that every citizen, coming to the office for any reason, leaves with satisfaction.

“I believe all of you have got the message very clearly. As public servants, you have a responsibility to ensure that every citizen of my state speaks from his heart that it’s truly Mo Sarkar,” he further said.

Handloom & Textiles Minister Padmini Dian said, “Mo Sarkar will benefit the weavers and artisans immensely.”

Water Resources Minister Raghunandan Das said, “Facilitation centres have been opened in all the offices of the department.” His department is fully prepared for Mo Sarkar, he added.

SSEPD Minister Ashok Panda said that Mo Sarkar training has been imparted to the officers of his department.

Fisheries & ARD Minister Arun Sahoo said that the massive training programme has been conducted for orientation of the employees to provide professional service to the people with dignity.

As a vow to render people-centric services, Sahid Nagar Veterinary Hospital in Bhubaneswar will remain open 24X7 from today onwards. Livestock health care services along with emergency veterinary services will be available for 7 days a week. It will cater to the needs of the livestock owners of the state capital, official sources said.

Cooperation Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said that his department is ready to provide professional services under Mo Sarkar. Help desks have been set up at different offices of Cooperation department to assist the people, Swain added.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said that Mo Sarkar regime would transform the process of governance and will empower the people of Odisha.

5T Secretary VK Pandian interacted with various officials of the five departments from districts like Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur, Boudh, Bolangir and Nabarangpur. Expressing satisfaction over the awareness of officers and employees on Mo Sarkar, Pandian said that the WR department is under complete watch of the government.

The 5T secretary further said that social media posts must also be considered as official communication or order. So response to social media communications must be quick, he added.