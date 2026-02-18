Koraput: Even after more than seven decades of Independence, basic connectivity remains a distant dream for the residents of Naragachha village under Pindapadar gram panchayat in Dasmantpur block of Koraput district.

A crucial road connecting Sarisa Padar Chowk to Naragachha School lies incomplete midway, exposing what villagers describe as prolonged administrative apathy and lack of accountability. According to residents, the road project was initiated nearly seven years ago after a contractor was approved through the tender process.

However, disputes between the contractor and the administration over route length, sharp turns, and additional expenses allegedly stalled the work. As a result, a critical two-kilometre stretch remains unfinished, leaving the village virtually inaccessible by vehicles. Kartik Jenangiya, a resident of Naragachha, expressed deep frustration over the situation. “We were hopeful when the work started, but year after year nothing has changed.

The road stopped halfway, and with it, our hopes also stopped. We are still walking for every small need,” he said. The lack of road connectivity has severely affected daily life. Villagers are forced to walk long distances to reach hospitals, weekly markets (haats), banks, and block offices.

During medical emergencies, patients have to be carried on makeshift arrangements. Night travel, residents say, is particularly frightening due to poor visibility and isolation. Another villager, Sunita Ghasi, highlighted the human cost of the delay. “When someone falls sick, we panic first because there is no road. Vehicles cannot reach our village. Pregnant women, elderly people, we all suffer silently,” she said.

Villagers claim they have repeatedly submitted written complaints to District Collector Manoj Satyaban Mahajan and the Block Development Officer, urging immediate completion of the road. However, they allege that no concrete response has come from the administration.