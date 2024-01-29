Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s tableau, showcased during the Republic Day parade, has clinched the first spot, a source said Monday.

Gajendra Sahoo, under whom the tableau model was prepared, expressed his satisfaction and pride in the team’s success.

The tableau, crafted by a team of 32 individuals, including carpenters, pattachitra painters, and artists, featured a vibrant presentation on women empowerment in rural areas through cottage industries. The team also included a dance troupe consisting of 14 children who added a dynamic element to the display, Sahoo said.

Sahoo highlighted the tableau’s focus on showcasing the exceptional craftsmanship and artistry prevalent in Odisha, specifically through Raghurajpur pattachitra and various handicrafts.

In addition to Odisha, the tableau from Gujarat claimed the top spot in the people’s choice category. The Ministry of Culture’s tableau was recognized as the finest among ministries and departments, the source said.

PNN