Bhubaneswar: The Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) Thursday informed that the 34-year-old UK returnee who tested positive for COVID-19 does not have the new strain of the virus.

“There is no need of getting apprehensive since as per our preliminary diagnosis, the UK returnee is not infected with the new strain of COVID-19, the contagious strain found in the UK,” clarified Dr Debdutta Bhattacharya.

However, the sample has been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for further test, added the scientist.

Notably, people have been in fear as a new variant of coronavirus is spreading fast in the UK. As a precautionary measure, India has already suspended all flights from and to the UK till December 31.

PNN