By Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: In a state where women’s safety and harassment remain pressing issues, the rise of young women through skill development is both powerful and inspiring.

The Skilled-in-Odisha initiative and the World Skill Center (WSC) in Bhubaneswar are becoming safe, empowering platforms for transformation. Young women from remote districts of Odisha are rising to global success, fueled by the Skilled-in-Odisha initiative and training at the World Skill Center (WSC) in Bhubaneswar.

“I had never imagined that one day I would work in Dubai. WSC helped me to believe in myself and gave me the skills to succeed,” said

Anjulata Negi, a determined young woman from Bargarh district who redefi ned her life through training and resilience. Anjulata, who lost her father in childhood, took the responsibility of raising her siblings. She began her journey at ITI Bheden in the Electrician trade, followed by advanced training in Mechanical & Electrical Services at WSC, Bhubaneswar. Today, she is employed with EFS Facilities Services, Dubai, a leading international facility management company, earning an annual package of Rs 6.15 lakh.

Priti Sahoo, from Keonjhar district, faced a similar early personal loss. With limited fi – nancial resources and a homemaker mother, she pursued a course in Beauty and Wellness at WSC. Her passion and determination earned her an employment in a London-based cruise company, with a remarkable package of Rs 20.16 lakh per annum.

Afreen Begum, from Ganjam district, fought economic hardship to complete ITI and specialised in Vertical Transportation at WSC. She now works with Johnsons Lift Company, Chennai, and earning Rs 2.64 lakh annually, fulfilling her father’s dream.

Jasmin Kandpan, from Koraput, joined WSC to follow her aspirations in the fashion and grooming industry. Now she is working as a salon manager at Looks Salon. She earns Rs 4.2 lakh per year and credits WSC for broadening her vision and connecting her to global opportunities.

Over the past four years, five graduating batches from WSC have achieved 100 per cent placement, with students being recruited by multinational companies, international cruise liners, and top Indian firms. The WSC, a state-of-theart institution under the Odisha Skill Development Authority, offers world-class training through its School of Engineering and School of Services, covering seven high-demand skill programmes.

The journeys of Anjulata, Priti, Afreen, Jasmin, and hundreds of others now stand as beacons of possibility for girls across India. By enabling these young women to rise from remote regions to global platforms, Odisha is setting a national precedent in skill-based empowerment.