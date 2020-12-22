Bambolim (Goa): Odisha FC’s (OFC) winless streak continued into their seventh game, but they put up a better display too hold a strong North East United FC (NEUFC) to a 2-2 draw here Tuesday. It was a game where fortunes swung like a pendulum. OFC took the lead only to find themselves behind in the second half. However, Stuart Baxter’s boys finished strongly to salvage a point from the game.

Diego Mauricio (22nd) and Cole Alexander (67th) scored for OFC while Benjamin Lambot (45th) and Kwesi Appiah (65th) got the goals for the Highlanders. It was a game that could have had many more goals if the players upfront of both sides utilised the chances that came their way. The draw meant OFC took their points tally to three and they maintained their 10th position just above bottom-ranked SC East Bengal.

Odisha had a couple of chances in the first session after NEUFC dominated early possession. They first came close to scoring, but Mauricio’s looping attempt floated wide of the post. However, in the 22nd minute he made amends with a powerful shot from the top of the box. Initially the goal was ruled offside but the referee overturned the linesman’s decision.

NEUFC went on pressing and were duly rewarded at the stroke of half time when Lambot scored with an exquisite header off a cross by Mehta.

In the second half the Highlanders had again more possession and they duly took the lead when Appiah converted a spot-kick. However, the NEUFC lead was short-lived with Alexander giving the finishing touches to a brilliant through ball from Maurico.

After the goal however, the pace of the game slackened a bit with neither side willing to take any risk. The closest NEUFC came close to grab three points was when Khassa Camara’s pile-driver struck the crosspiece before going out.

