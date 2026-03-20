Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Friday said the efforts of the Election Commission to gerrymander will not change the results in West Bengal Assembly elections, expressing confidence that Trinamool Congress will emerge victorious.

No amount of effort by the Election Commission to gerrymander will change the results. Come counting day, Mamata Didi will win a thumping majority, Abdullah posted on his personal X handle.

Commenting on the large-scale transfers ordered by the Election Commission in the poll-bound state, Abdullah said these things happen only in the states where the BJP is not in power.

These sweeping transfers only happen in non-BJP-ruled states & especially in West Bengal, but that’s no surprise. However, West Bengal will once again prove what I have always believed to be true – officers don’t win elections for political parties, the leaders of political parties do, he added.

After announcing the schedule for the Assembly polls, the EC has ordered several reshuffles of senior officers, including the transfer of Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty, Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena, and the removal of Director General of Police (DGP) Peeyush Pandey and Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar.

Polling for the West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases — April 23 and April 29 — with the counting of votes May 4.