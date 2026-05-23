Kolkata: After the change of government in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has taken a big step to bring transparency in the recruitment process in the state. From now on, it will be mandatory to provide carbon copies of OMR sheets to the candidates who appeared for the tests.

Chief Minister Adhikari made the announcement at a government-organised job fair in Sealdah in central Kolkata. He said, “Carbon copies should be provided to every young man and woman candidate. So far, even though the exams were conducted using the OMR system, carbon copies were not provided. These words – nepotism, corruption – originate from here. So from now on, carbon copies will be provided.”

Standing on the stage of the job fair today, the Chief Minister claimed, “West Bengal has been defamed by the entire country due to continuous recruitment corruption during the previous government’s tenure.”

He also said that a new recruitment policy will be implemented under the new government. The state may probably present this proposal in the state Assembly in the next Budget Session itself.

The Chief Minister said, “The state government will provide employment opportunities to the talented with transparency. There will be no additional marks in the written exam, academic score, or oral exam with transparency.”

He also said that minimum marks should be kept in the oral exam. During the previous government’s tenure, there were allegations of nepotism in the oral exam. Even the ‘unqualified’ got a chance to get hired by getting additional marks in the oral exam.

Keeping that allegation in mind, the government is going to decide to keep the minimum marks in the oral exam. Suvendu alleged that the constitution was not followed in the government recruitment exam during the Trinamool government era. He claimed, “The rules were not followed even in the reservation of SC, ST, original OBC, and specially-abled candidates.”

The only goal is to implement a 100 per cent corruption-free recruitment process, he added.

West Bengal’s recruitment system has gone into a tailspin due to the cancellation of 26,000 teaching jobs and opportunities given to incompetent people one after another in exchange for money.

Suvendu claimed that central government agencies like the Railways and the paramilitary forces had also become cautious in the recruitment process after seeing the corruption in West Bengal. However, during the tenure of the double-engine government, Adhikari practically guaranteed corruption-free employment.