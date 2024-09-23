United Nations: On the eve of his address to the United Nations Summit of the Future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the beleaguered Palestine, Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, and Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid to discuss cooperation.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi wrote that at the meeting with Abbas, he “reiterated India’s support for early restoration of peace and stability in the region” and “exchanged views of further strengthening long-standing friendship with the people of Palestine.”

The talks with His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Crown Prince of Kuwait, were very productive. We discussed how to add vigour to India-Kuwait ties in sectors like pharma, food processing, technology, energy and more. pic.twitter.com/MKmjlNglm3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Oli met PM Modi for the first time after he took over as the Prime Minister in July for the third time.

“India-Nepal friendship is very robust, and we look forward to adding even more momentum to our ties,” PM Modi posted on X after their meeting.

“Our talks focused on issues such as energy, technology and trade,” he added.

In a post on X, the Nepal PM called their meeting “fruitful” and said they discussed “various matters of bilateral relations.”

Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister KP Oli in New York. The India-Nepal friendship is very robust and we look forward to adding even more momentum to our ties. Our talks focused on issues such as energy, technology and trade. @kpsharmaoli pic.twitter.com/WGrSrL8mEO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2024

Al-Sabah, who became Crown Prince in June, discussed strengthening economic relations with the Prime Minister.

PM Modi said that they discussed “how to add vigour to India-Kuwait ties in sectors like pharma, food processing, technology, energy and more.”

The talks were very productive, he posted on X.

The three leaders met with PM Modi on the sidelines of the summit, which charts the future course of the world organisation as it is about to embark on the 80th year of its founding.

The meeting with Abbas comes less than a week after India abstained on a General Assembly resolution demanding that Israel end its occupation of Palestine.

The resolution, which passed with a two-thirds majority, backed a World Court decision that Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip was illegal under international law.

It came in the middle of the brutal war in Gaza, where more than 25,000 people have died in Israel’s retaliation for a terrorist attack carried out by Hamas from Gaza on Israel.

After the vote, India’s Permanent Representative P. Harish reiterated the nation’s “abiding commitment to achieving a just, peaceful and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine issue.”