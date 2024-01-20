Mumbai: The number of women striving to join the active workforce in the tier-II and III cities witnessed a 13 per cent growth in 2023 with 1 crore applications, a report said Saturday.

In 2022, there were 2.7 crore applications from tier-II and III cities, of which 87 lakh were from women looking for financial independence, according to data from jobs and professional networking platform apna.Co.

According to the report, the total applications for tier-II and III cities in 2023 were 3.2 crore, of which 1 crore were from women, the report said.

Over 100 job applications per minute from women in tier-II and III cities signal a turning point in workforce dynamics, the report said.

Over 80 per cent of these applications are for office-based roles, underlining the eagerness of women to engage in the workplace physically, refusing to let the option of working from home limit their career growth, it revealed.

The report by apna.Co is based on an analysis of data of job applications and postings on its platform in 2022 and 2023.

There has been a tenfold increase in managerial job postings in sales support, enterprise sales, advertising, real estate, inside sales, brand and marketing and e-commerce, as per the report.

“Applications pouring in from women in tier II-III cities… Totaling 1 crore. The surge reflects the unstoppable rise of women in reshaping our workforce,” apna.Co founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh said.

The report added that the job market in the smaller cities is witnessing a growth in freshers hiring with 60 per cent of job postings in tier-II and III cities specifically targeting those new to the workforce.

PTI