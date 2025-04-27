Bhubaneswar: Emphasising the critical link between animal health, environmental protection, and human well-being, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (F&ARD) department Principal Secretary Suresh Kumar Vashishth said, “One Planet, One Health” is the need of the hour.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the state-level celebration of World Veterinary Day 2025 at the Lok Seva Bhawan Convention Hall Saturday. Vashishth highlighted the crucial role of veterinarians in promoting sustainable practices and safeguarding biodiversity. He called for a collaborative approach in strengthening animal healthcare systems.

Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Vijay Amruta Kulange presented various government schemes designed to support livestock farmers.

Over 300 farmers from across Odisha attended the event, interacting with experts and learning about new initiatives.

A workshop on the Mukhyamantri Kamdhenu Yojana (MKY) and Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM) was conducted, moderated by Rajeev Sharma, with Bismita Nandi and Satyaprakash Mohapatra serving as rapporteurs. Senior officials, including Antaryami Khuntia, Swapnananda Mohapatra, Biswaranjan Tripathy, Hadibandhu Bhoi, and Mihir Kumar Nayak, actively participated in discussions.

Later, a technical seminar titled “Livestock Farmers, Civil Society, and Veterinarians: A Team Approach in Animal Health” was held, moderated by Samapika Mohapatra, with speakers like Rabindra Mohan Maharatha, Sanat Mishra, Kumaresh Behera, Biswanath Sahoo, and Subrat Prusty sharing insights.

