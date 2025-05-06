Mumbai: Tiku Weds Sheru actress Avneet Kaur has reportedly bagged 12 new endorsement deals across the beauty, fashion, and fintech sectors after run-machine Virat Kohli liked a photo of her posted by one of her fan pages.

Fans noticed the interaction within minutes, and soon hashtags like #ViratLikedAvneet began trending on platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

However, the cricketer later clarified that the like was a mistake caused by Instagram’s algorithm.

For Avneet Kaur, it turned out to be an unexpected boost in visibility. The actress remained in the spotlight for 48 hours, during which the value of her social media posts surged by 30%, increasing from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.6 lakh.

According to Filmibeat, the spike in attention helped Avneet land 12 new brand endorsements spanning beauty, fashion, and fintech. One X user even joked that the viral like did “more for her revenue than most startups this quarter.”

Kohli addressed the situation May 3 through an Instagram story, stating, “It appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it.”

Regardless of the explanation, the digital ripple effect proved highly beneficial for the 23-year-old actress, who is set to appear in Love in Vietnam and is reportedly part of Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.