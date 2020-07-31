Koraput: After several employees and patients tested positive for COVID-19, the Out Patient Service (OPD) service in Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital was suspended for five days, informed District Collector Madhusudan Mishra.

The doctors and hospital staff who had come in contact with COVID-19 infected patients have been asked to undergo 14-day home quarantine. Their swab samples will be sent for testing, informed authorities.

The infected patients and staff of the hospital have been sent to a COVID-19 facility for treatment. Sanitisation of the hospital by the fire brigade is also being done.

The doctors and employees who are in charge of emergency service are asked not to take any leave till further orders. Wearing of masks in the hospital has been made manadatory.

81 new positive cases were reported Friday from Koraput district. It took the district’s tally to 771. Currently there are 550 active cases while 221 patients have recovered from the disease. So far no deaths have been reported from the district.

