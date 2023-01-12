New Delhi: AI research organisation OpenAI has said it will soon monetise its ChatGPT platform, after seeing a mammoth response to its AI chatbot that can write poems, essays, emails and even codes.

The Microsoft-owned company said it is “starting to think about how to monetize ChatGPT” as a way to “ensure long-term viability.”

“Working on a professional version of ChatGPT; will offer higher limits and faster performance,” said Greg Brockman, President and Co-Founder, OpenAI.

The monetised version of ChatGPT will be called ChatGPT Professional.

ChatGPT last reported over a million users.

ChatGPT Professional will be always available (no blackout windows), fast responses from ChatGPT (no throttling) and as many messages as you need (at least 2X regular daily limit).

“If you are selected, we’ll reach out to you to set up a payment process and a pilot. Please keep in mind that this is an early experimental programme that is subject to change, and we are not making paid pro access generally available at this time,” said the company.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that Microsoft is planning to infuse $10 billion into OpenAI that will value the company at nearly $29 billion.

News portal Semafor reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that it is still unclear if the deal has been finalised but “documents sent to prospective investors in recent weeks outlining its terms indicated a targeted close by the end of 2022”.

Microsoft’s $10 billion investment will see it get 75 per cent of OpenAI’s profits “until it recoups its investment,” the report mentioned.

The tech giant had invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019.

Opened last month for the general public, ChatGPT has invited users to get feedback and learn about its strengths and weaknesses.

-IANS