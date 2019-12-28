Rayagada: Opposing low quality road construction work, a group of armed Maoists ransacked and torched three vehicles engaged in the road construction work in Muniguda in Rayagada district Friday.

According to locals, opposing the Saradapur-Thuapadi road construction work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), at least 10-15 Maoists stormed the site and set ablaze as many as three vehicles including a JCB vehicle.

Before fleeing the place, the extremists left a poster at the spot in which they have warned to stop the road construction alleging that it will not benefit the tribals and is being constructed to loot minerals. Panic gripped the area after the incident came to the fore. The road also wore a deserted look as locals avoided movement on the route.

Meanwhile, police rushed to the spot and started an inquiry while combing operation was intensified in the nearby areas.

PNN