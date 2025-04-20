Bhubaneswar: A landmark interactive session was recently held in Bhubaneswar with members of the RERA Bar, introducing the enhanced Odisha Real Estate Regulatory Authority (ORERA) Version 2.0. The session commenced with a welcome address by Dipak Kumar Beshra, joint secretary of the Finance department, who extended warm greetings to the distinguished panel and members of the Bar.

He underscored the transformative potential of ORERA 2.0 in reshaping Odisha’s real estate regulatory landscape. Pradeep Kumar Biswal, Member (Administration), ORERA, hailed the upgraded platform as a game-changer in ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency in real estate governance.

Further elaborating on its benefits, Manas Kumar Mishra, adjudicating officer, ORERA, highlighted the role of digitisation in simplifying compliance and empowering legal professionals in a rapidly evolving, tech-driven regulatory environment.

In his address, Gopal Chandra Patnaik, member (Judicial) and chairperson-in-charge, ORERA, expressed gratitude to the Bar Association for their continued support and encouraged constructive feedback for the platform’s successful rollout.

The session’s highlight was a live demonstration of ORERA 2.0, developed by CSM Tech, showcasing its improved features, streamlined workflows, and user-friendly interface designed to enhance user experience. The event concluded with a lively Q&A session, during which members of the Bar shared valuable feedback and suggestions.

A vote of thanks was delivered by Mousumi Mishra, Under Secretary & Officer on Special Duty (Land Matters), who appreciated the attendees’ engagement and support. With ORERA 2.0 nearing its rollout, Odisha is poised to set a benchmark in transparent and technology-enabled real estate governance.

PNN