Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Saturday directed the state government to maintain top secrecy in identities and details of COVID-19 patients and suspects.

Hearing a PIL filed by advocate Ananga Kumar Otta, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi ordered, “The State authorities are directed to ensure that identity of any person, who is admitted to COVID centres-any Government Hospital/private Hospital or any Quarantine centre in the State, found infected with Coronavirus (COVID-19) is not disclosed/publicized either in any intra-departmental communication or in any media platform including social media”.

In his petition, the petitioner referred to an incident from Una district in Himachal Pradesh. A 37-year old man of the district had been put under quarantine after he returned from his work place. Though, he tested negative for cornavirus, villagers suspected him as coronavirus patient and harassed him along with his family members. With mental pressure the man hanged himself to death at his home.

The PIL also sought high-level enquiry against people who reveal identity of COVID-19 patients.

PNN