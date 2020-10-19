Cuttack: The Orissa High Court permitted Monday nine puja committees in this city to have Durga idols that are more than four feet in height. Earlier the Odisha government had put a restriction and had stated that height of idols this year will be limited to four feet.

Earlier the Orissa High Court had asked the Advocate General October 16 to file a status report on the height of a few Durga idols that were being given shape. The Advocate General submitted the report Monday and the order to the nine committees came in response to it.

However, the court order had a few riders to it. It said that the order to the nine committees cannot be taken as an example by other organisers. Also the immersions of the nine taller idols will be overseen by officials of the district administration to prevent mass congregation.

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Odisha government had earlier clamped the height limit of idols. It had done so as taller idols would attract gatherings and there may be problems during immersions.

PNN