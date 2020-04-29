Cuttack: Orissa High Court Tuesday decided to cancel summer vacations for both the High Court and subordinate courts in the state.

“In the exigencies caused by COVID-19 and declaration of Lockdown in the State of Odisha the Hon’ble Court after due consultation with the Advocate General, Odisha and the President, Vice-president & the secretary of the Orissa High Court Bar Association, have been pleased to suspend the ensuing summer vacation, 2020 of the Orissa High Court, if the lockdown is not extended beyond May 3, 2020,” registrar (Judicial) Lalit Kumar Das said.

The High Court along with the subordinate courts in the state would function throughout summer, if the state will not extend the lockdown after May 3, registrar(administration) of the High Court Rajendra Kumar Tosh added.

PNN