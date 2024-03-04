Cuttack: The Orissa High Court Monday annulled the election of Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim for allegedly failing to furnish detailed information regarding criminal cases against him in an affidavit during the filing of nomination for Cuttack-Babarati constituency in 2019 Assembly polls.

The court ruling has effectively made Cuttack-Barabati Assembly constituency vacant until the next election. The court, however, has not made any comments on Moquim’s candidature in future elections.

The court passed the judgement after the hearing of a petition that was filed by BJD leader Debashish Samantaray July 3, 2019. Samantaray in his plea had alleged that Moquim had not disclosed correct facts about his assets, liabilities and criminal cases registered against him. Samantaray had sought direction declaring Moquim’s election null and void and asked the Election Commission for fresh polls.

Moquim had earlier filed an interim application seeking rejection of the election petition at the very threshold in its entirety for want of cause of action without entering into the merits of the case. However, the court had dismissed the Congress MLA’s plea June 20, 2022.

Notably, Moquim became a first-time MLA after defeating his nearest rival Debashish Samantaray by securing 50,244 votes in 2019 Odisha Assembly polls.

PNN