Bhubaneswar: Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has set up a special Diwali stall near the SIRD campus in Unit-8 area here, featuring a vibrant collection of traditional and eco-friendly handmade products crafted by rural artisans from across the state.

Inaugurating the stall, ORMAS Chief Executive Officer Monica Priyadarshini said the initiative aims to connect urban consumers directly with rural producers. “It is not just a market, but a bridge between rural skills and urban appreciation,” she remarked.

Priyadarshini interacted with producer groups from various districts, encouraging them to continue creating high-quality and innovative products that reflect Odisha’s rich cultural heritage. The stall will remain open to the public from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm daily till October 21, offering a festive shopping experience steeped in tradition.

Visitors can explore a wide range of products, including earthen lamps, terracotta idols, ragi laddus, coconut oil, handmade brooms, traditional delicacies, handicrafts, and handloom items, all made by skilled rural artisans.

Adding to the festive spirit, unique gift hampers prepared by producer groups from Ganjam district, such as the chocolate gift hamper and pickle gift hamper, have already become crowd favourites. Producer groups from Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Boudh, and Subarnapur districts are participating in the event, showcasing Odisha’s diverse craftsmanship.