Chandigarh: Sirsa police registered a case Tuesday against over 100 farmers. This was done in connection with the incident which took place Sunday. In it Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa’s car came under attack during a farmers’ protest targeting events of BJP leaders. The Haryana government took serious view of the incident. Heads rolled and Sirsa district police chief Bhupender Singh was transferred. An Inspector-rank official was also placed under suspension.

“We have registered an FIR against 100-150 protesters under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including obstructing public servants in discharge of their duty, murderous attempt on an elected representative, damaging public property. Section 124 A (sedition) has also been added in the FIR and further investigations are on,” SHO Civil Lines police station, Inspector Vikram Singh said over the phone Tuesday. He said that the FIR mentions two farmer leaders by name.

CCTV footage of the incident was being gathered, Singh said. He added that ‘arrests will be made as other accused are identified’. However, by evening he was placed under suspension by the police department for alleged negligence in duty on the day of the incident.

“He (Vikram Singh) has been placed under suspension and a departmental enquiry has been ordered,” Dr Arpit Jain, the new SP of Sirsa, who assumed charge Tuesday, told this agency over phone.

Deputy Speaker Gangwa told reporters here Tuesday that those who pelted stones at his vehicle on Sunday cannot be called farmers. “They cannot be called farmers. I can say those who attacked looked like addicts…,” he asserted. Gangwa also indicated that had local police acted in a timely manner the incident could have been prevented.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta told reporters that everyone has the right to hold protest in a peaceful way. However, no one can take law into one’s hands. “The way the deputy speaker’s car was attacked, the events could have taken any ugly turn..,” Gupta said.

Farmers carrying black flags had assembled Sunday outside Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa during the day and raised slogans against the government. While Gangwa, who is a BJP MLA from Nalwa in Hisar, was coming out of the varsity after attending a function, protesters targeted his car, the police had said.

Protesting farmers have been opposing public functions of the BJP and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in the state.