Bhubaneswar: With fast surge in daily new COVID-19 cases across Odisha, the state has been remaining above 10,000-mark for the last several days, with regard to spike in infections in a single day.

In such a situation, further extension of the imposed lockdown has become inevitable, in order to keep the deadly virus at bay.

According to a source, around 8,000 COVID-19 patients were being treated in government-run Covid care facilities across the State in a day, when the viral disease was in its peak during the last year.

On the contrary to which, over 15,000 COVID-19 infected persons are being treated at the government facilities in a day, this year. Around 3,000 critical patients are on ventilator support, the source added.

“A high-level committee has already been constituted comprising of senior doctors and medical experts. The panel which will comprise senior doctors and scientists from across the nation like Dr Ramakant Panda and Dr Devi Shetty will be headed by Dr Srinath Reddy,” Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said Saturday.

“The committee will be responsible for suggesting measures to the State government in the fight against the virus, vaccination and handle the possible third wave of the pandemic,” Mahapatra further said.

If reports are to be believed, the lockdown could be extended for few more days. The government would take a final call within a day or two after taking into account the suggestions of the advisory committee of experts.

PNN