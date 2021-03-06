Basta: Over 40 children were taken ill after consuming food at a religious function in Gilajodi village of Raghunathpur panchayat under Basta block in Balasore district Friday.

They are undergoing treatment at Basta and Paunsakuli government hospitals.

According to a source, Bhagabati Puja was observed at Gilajodi village. A community feast was organised Friday where ‘prasad’ was served to the villagers. After consuming the food, the children complained of stomachache.

They were immediately rushed to Basta government hospital. The number of patients admitted to Basta and Paunsakuli government hospitals was over 40.

The parents and villagers suspected it to be a case of food poisoning.

Last year in October, more than 100 people fell sick after consuming ‘prasad’ offered at Goddess Manasa Devi temple at Pinchabania village of Krushnadaspur gram panchayat in Kendrapara district.

PNN