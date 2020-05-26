New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,167 in India Tuesday. The number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,45,380. In the last 24 hours there have been 146 deaths while there have been 6,535 new cases of COVID-19 infections. This information was given by the Union Health Ministry.

Active cases

The number of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 80,722 while 60,490 people have recovered. “Thus, around 41.61 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior Health Ministry official said.

Death toll in various states

Since Monday morning 146 new deaths have been reported. Among them 60 persons breathed their last in Maharashtra. Other states which reported deaths were Gujarat (30), Delhi (15), Madhya Pradesh (10), Tamil Nadu (seven), West Bengal (six), Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan (four each), Telangana (three), Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka ( two each) and one in Kerala.

Of the total 4,167 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 1,695 deaths. It is followed by Gujarat (888), Madhya Pradesh (300), West Bengal (278), Delhi (276) and Rajasthan (167).

Other states which have reported 100 or more deaths are Uttar Pradesh (165) and Tamil Nadu (118). Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have reported 56 deaths each. The death toll reached 44 in Karnataka and 40 in Punjab.

Among other states Jammu and Kashmir has reported 23 fatalities due to the disease. Haryana has registered 16 deaths, Bihar (16) and Odisha (seven) have also reported fatalities.

Kerala and Himachal Pradesh have reported five deaths each so far. Jharkhand and Assam have recorded four deaths while Chandigarh and Uttarakhand each have recorded three COVID-19 fatalities. One person has died in Meghalaya. More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, according to the ministry’s website.

Highest number of cases

According to the ministry data updated Tuesday, the highest number of confirmed cases is from Maharashtra (52,667). Tamil Nadu (17,082), Gujarat at (14,460), Delhi (14,053), Rajasthan (7,300), Madhya Pradesh (6,859) and Uttar Pradesh (6,532) have also reported a large number of cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 3,816 in West Bengal, 3,110 in Andhra Pradesh and 2,730 in Bihar. It has risen to 2,182 in Karnataka, 2,060 in Punjab, 1,920 in Telangana and 1,668 in Jammu and Kashmir. Haryana has reported 1,184 coronavirus infection cases so far, while Kerala has 896 cases. A total of 526 people have been infected with the virus in Assam and 377 in Jharkhand.

“Around 2,970 cases are being reassigned to states,” the Health Ministry said on its website. It added that the figures are being reconciled with the ICMR. State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, the ministry said.

PTI