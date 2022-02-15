Mumbai: It is a deal he never expected. But now having got a staggering Rs 3.2 crore deal at the 2022 IPL auction, young left-arm pacer Yash Dayal is determined to make his story last. Yash Dayal is now living the dream of his father Chandrapal, who was once a medium pacer. The 24-year-old from Allahabad was snapped up by the Gujarat Titans at the IPL mega auction Sunday. The news brought immense joy to Dayal and his families.

“His (Dayal) father was a cricketer. He had played Vizzy Trophy and was also a medium-pacer but for some reasons, could not play further. He is currently working in AG office in Allahabad. His son fulfilled his dream,” Dayal’s coach Amit Pal said Tuesday.

“Chandrapal brought Dayal to me when he was around 14-15 years old. I was cricket coach at the Madan Mohan Malaviya stadium in Allahabad then. Dayal came to me and we started training,” Pal informed.

Pal said like most players who make it big, Yash too climbed up the ranks through age-group cricket.

“He (dayal) was selected in the U-19 camp, but that time he wasn’t selected for the U-19 team. However, he kept working hard and next time, he got a chance for the U-23 camp,” informed Pal.

“In the first couple of games, Dayal took only a couple of wickets. But then came the turning point, after which Dayal did not look back. In the third match against Madhya Pradesh, he took eight wickets, and then started his rise as he got a call up for the Ranji Trophy. He was also roped in as a practice bowler ahead of the Kanpur test against New Zealand,” Pal added.

Pal said that Dayal, who has picked 45 wickets from 12 first class matches made his Ranji Trophy debut versus Goa. He always wanted to become a pace bowler.

“(When he came in first), Dayal had the talent. We worked on his skills and no doubt he was talented and used to move the ball both the way. However, the most important thing is that Dayal works hard.

The road ahead is arduous for Dayal and knowing that his coach has advised his ward to keep up the hard-work.

“I told him now you have reached a place, where you need to put in extra efforts. You need to maintain consistency as you will be playing big cricket, where all players are good and your competition level will increase. Now work hard and then think about the future, how you can become a main bowler like Zaheer Khan,” Pal signed off.