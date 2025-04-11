Bhubaneswar: In a significant move towards achieving self-reliance in edible oil production and enhancing rural economic growth, the state government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with three leading oil palm companies Thursday.

The initiative falls under the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), a national programme aimed at increasing domestic edible oil production. The agreements were signed by the Directorate of Horticulture, with Patanjali Foods Limited for Cuttack district, Tummala Agro Products Private Limited for Angul district, and Livpalm Resources Private Limited for Dhenkanal and Jajpur districts.

The key objective of these pacts is to develop large-scale oil palm cultivation in the state, which will help meet growing demands for edible oils and provide economic opportunities in rural areas. Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who was present at the signing ceremony, emphasised the state’s commitment to promoting sustainable agricultural practices and improving farmer livelihoods. “This initiative will not only expand oil palm cultivation in Odisha but also contribute to boosting edible oil production, generating rural employment, and supporting local farmers,” Singh Deo said.