Bhubaneswar: Housing & Urban Development department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee conducted a late-night inspection of sanitation activities at various locations across Bhubaneswar. She was accompanied by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Chanchal Rana, Deputy Commissioner (Sanitation) N Ganesh Babu, and other officers.

During the inspection, Padhee reviewed sweeping operations in different parts of the city, closely observing on-ground sanitation processes and interacting with staff deployed during night hours. She appreciated the dedication of sanitation workers and BMC officials, lauded the effective use of mechanised cleaning systems, and stressed the need to maintain high standards of cleanliness through round-the-clock services. The visit underscored the state government’s focus on strengthening urban sanitation, enhancing operational efficiency, and ensuring a clean, healthy, and livable environment for Bhubaneswar residents.