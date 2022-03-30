Bhubaneswar: Academician Aditya Prasad Padhy paid a two-day visit to the Central University of Odisha (CUO) to review the progress of various developmental activities and to mentor the students, teachers and staff to make the University is one of the best learning centres of higher education of the state.

Padhy is the UGC nominee to Executive Council of Central University of Odisha, member of Finance Committee and Chairman, Project Monitoring Committee of CUO, member of advisory board of NAAC and former Vice-Chancellor, Berhampur University.

He visited the construction site of the University Tuesday, where one permanent academic block and staff quarters are coming up and reviewed the progress.

He also paid a visit to the Central Library of the University and advised Library officials to motivate the students for best use of library resources. He was happy to see the plantation area with medicinal and ornamental plants grown by the district forest division.

He advised the University officials to take up revenue yielding plantations in suitable patches in consultation with scientists of Agricultural University or Forest Institute.

Earlier, he had addressed the teachers and officers on best practices of teaching and learning and how to excel academically and administratively Monday.

Prof SK Palita, Vice-Chancellor in-charge presided over the meeting and expressed that quality assurance needs to be a way of life in any academic institution.

