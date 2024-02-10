Jaipur: Even before he could receive the Padma Shri award announced by the government on the eve of January 26, Dhrupadacharya Pandit Laxman Bhatt Tailang, passed away at 9 am Saturday.

Pandit Tailang breathed his last at the age of 93 at Durlabhji Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

He was undergoing treatment for pneumonia and other diseases for the last few days.

As per Pandit Tailang’s daughter, the famous Dhrupad singer of Rajasthan, Professor Madhu Bhatt Tailang, “Panditji was admitted to Durlabhji Hospital as his health was deteriorating for the last few days. During treatment, he breathed his last in the hospital at 9 am Saturday.”

Pandit Tailang’s entire life was spent singing and he provided extensive music education to his son Ravi Shankar and daughters Shobha, Usha, Nisha, Madhu, Poonam and Aarti and made them proficient in different genres.

Besides being a music lecturer at Banasthali Vidyapith from 1950 to 1992 and Rajasthan Music Institute, Jaipur from 1991 to 1994, he was also a founder and director at ‘Rasmanjari Sangeetopasna Kendra’ in Jaipur in 1985 and ‘International Dhrupad-Dham Trust’ in Jaipur in 2001.