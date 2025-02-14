A unique viral video featuring a car entirely covered in one rupee coins has taken the internet by storm. The clip, shared on Instagram by the account ‘Experiment King’, has amassed over 5 million views, leaving social media users both amused and intrigued.

In the viral footage, the car gleams under the sunlight, catching everyone’s attention with its unusual makeover. Titled “Paise Waali Car,” the video showcases the eye-catching vehicle, though details about its owner remain undisclosed.

The comment section quickly filled with reactions, with some users humorously calling it a “chillar car.” Others playfully warned, “Keep this away from kids,” while a few even suggested the owner bring the car to their villages for a closer look. However, not everyone understood the purpose behind the coin decoration, sparking curiosity and speculation.

Experiment King, known for posting automobile-related content, has a growing following of 330K on Instagram. With the video continuing to trend, netizens can’t seem to get enough of this unusual car transformation.

PNN