Peshawar/Islamabad: At least 40 people, including women and children, were killed when a bus they were travelling in fell into a ravine in northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Friday, officials said.

The Peshawar-bound bus departed from Quetta in Balochistan. The accident took place after it reached Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the brakes of the bus failed, causing the driver to lose control while navigating a difficult bend on the mountainous terrain. The bus skidded off the road and fell into the ravine.

However, an investigation has been initiated to further examine the cause, officials said.

“According to initial reports, 40 people have been killed and eight others injured in the accident,” said Shahid Rind, who is Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti’s aide for media and political affairs.

“District administrations from both provinces, rescue and other relevant departments are providing assistance to the affected persons,” he said.

According to the 1122 rescue team, there were 48 people on board when the incident happened.

The Dawn newspaper reported that 36 people were in the bus when it departed from Quetta, and the others boarded it on the way.

Deputy Commissioner of Sherani district Wali Khan Kakar said identification of the deceased and those who are injured is underway.

Road accidents are common and often fatal in the mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because of a combination of factors like treacherous terrain, extreme weather, frequent traffic violations, poor road conditions, poor vehicle conditions and untrained drivers.

President Asif Ali Zardari has directed relevant authorities “to ensure the provision of all possible and best medical facilities to the injured”, his office said in a statement, adding: “The entire nation shares equally in the grief of the affected families in this tragic incident.”