Islamabad: Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) said Friday there was no foreign conspiracy as claimed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan to topple his government. “The NSC discussed the telegram received from the Pakistan Embassy in Washington. Pakistan’s former ambassador to the US briefed the committee on the context and content of his telegram,” the NSC said in a statement released after its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The NSC is the highest forum in Pakistan for coordination on security issues. It said it examined the ‘contents of the communication’ shared by the ambassador and ‘reaffirmed the decisions’ of its last meeting, the ‘Dawn’ newspaper reported.

“The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy,” the statement said. It added that the meeting concluded that ‘there has been no foreign conspiracy’.

Imran has been claiming that the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against him was the result of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ because of his independent foreign policy and funds were being channelled from abroad to oust him from power.

Khan has alleged that Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs in the Department of State was involved in the ‘foreign conspiracy’ to topple his government. It is claim which has been bluntly rejected by the US several times.

In a public rally March 27 here, Khan first disclosed about the ‘letter’ and claimed that it contained a threat to the Pakistan government from the US.