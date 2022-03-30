Islamabad: Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan shared Wednesday some details from what he called a ‘foreign conspiracy letter’. He shared some of the inputs of the letter with senior journalists and cabinet members. Imran Khan asserted that the document was authentic.

Khan waved a purported letter at a public rally March 27. He had declared that a foreign conspiracy was afoot to remove him from power. Khan touted the Opposition’s no-confidence move against him as a testimony of ‘foreign funded’ move to topple his government.

Several Opposition leaders had asked Khan to divulge the details of the letter. They however, denounced it as an effort to divert pressure and hold on to power.

Khan first took the cabinet in confidence on the letter when Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed the participants about it. It was followed by a meeting of the premier with a group of journalists.

‘ARY News’ channel said that the letter was based on the minutes of a meeting of a Pakistan embassy official with officials of the host country. The details of the meeting were sent by the Pakistan ambassador in that country to the Foreign Office as part of internal diplomatic communication. It showed that the host country was not happy with the policy of the Pakistan government on Ukraine and its ties with Russia.

“It reads that relations with Pakistan will be affected if PM Khan remains in power,” the channel quoted the prime minister as telling the journalists. He also said that the contents had been shared with the powerful military establishment.

Also read: Imran Khan’s fate all but sealed as key coalition partner deserts him

‘Geo News’ quoted Khan telling the journalists that ‘threatening language’ was used in the letter. It also talked about the no-confidence motion against the prime minister even before it was submitted in the National Assembly. “The premier refused to share the exact threatening words used in the letter,” the channel reported. It added the name of the country was also not disclosed.

Reportedly, Khan was also planning to summon a meeting of the National Security Committee, comprising top military and civil leadership, to discuss the letter and its implications. He may also brief Parliament in a closed-door session.

However, Khan postponed his address scheduled for Wednesday evening. It was confirmed by PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan. “PM Khan’s address to the nation for today has been postponed,” he tweeted.

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib told the media that the conspiracy to bring down the government would fail. “We will not accept slavery of any country and will not compromise on independent foreign policy,” he said.