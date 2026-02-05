Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming movie adaptation of Mirzapur Thursday announced that the film is all set to hit the silver screens September 4.

The official Instagram handle of Excel Entertainment Thursday morning shared a poster of the upcoming film. Set against a vast golden desert, the poster showed a convoy of rugged SUVs tearing through dunes, leaving behind dust clouds and a dark trail that resembles blood, instantly hinting at violence and power struggles.

At the top, the title “MIRZAPUR” appears in bold, cracked red letters, evoking blood, heat, and raw aggression, with “THE MOVIE” placed just below it. The release date “4th September 2026” is clearly highlighted.

The caption read: “Ab dekhiye bhaukaal bade parde par. Watch #MirzapurTheMovie releasing at your nearest theatres 4th September. Dekhiye #MirzapurTheMovie, 4 September ko aapke nazdeeki cinemagharon mein.”

Mirzapur follows Akhandanand “Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, and features a new cast of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

The upcoming movie adaptation features new cast additions alongside returning stars, including Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chouhan, and Ravi Kishan.

The film, produced by Excel Entertainment, brings back core cast members Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Divyenndu to the silver screen.

The film was wrapped up February 1. Announcing the shoot wrap on social media, actress Shweta Tripathi shared a picture of the clapperboard with the text, “Mirzapur The Film Wrapped”.

Shweta shared another post that included the entire cast and crew posing together for a group photo. She added the text, “It’s a wrap Mirzapur The Movie.”