Nayagarh: The special investigation team (SIT) of Odisha Crime Branch, which is investigating the Pari death case Saturday conducted a lie detection test on accused Saroj Sethy, his mother and sister.

It is pertinent to mention here that Saroj, a Plus III Arts student of Nayagarh College, has been under the SIT scanner since it took up the case. His mother Shailabala is an ASHA worker. Saroj’s mother and sister were allowed to return home Saturday evening following the tests.

Earlier, Saroj had been interrogated several times. The SIT had collected his blood sample, saliva sample, mobile phone, pant, shirt, bedclothes, clothes of his family members and other items.

Meanwhile, Saroj last Sunday alleged that SIT chief Arun Bothra intimidated him and forced him to take the blame. Bothra had also offered him Rs 5 lakh, he alleged.

According to village president Jaykrushna Parida, the SIT should not implicate anyone in the sensitive case. It should identify the culprit on basis of proof. “We are not in a position to believe Saroj’s involvement in the case. He had been a very well-behaved boy,” Parida said.

Echoing the same, advocate Amiya Patnaik said SIT should be impartial in its investigation. “It can never be told that the detainees in the case are the accused. At the same time, it is also possible that the SIT is orchestrating the detention plot to get at the real culprit. The real culprit should be identified or else it may give rise to a controversy,” Patnaik said.

Notably, the SIT had December 16 submitted an affidavit informing the Orissa High Court that the 5-year-old girl was sexually assaulted prior to being killed.

