Nayagarh: A special investigation team (SIT) of state Crime Branch probing into the alleged rape and murder of a five-yearold girl at Jadupur in this district submitted a 482-page charge sheet in the Nayagarh Children’s Court, the previous day, a report said Tuesday.

The SIT also ruled out use of any chemical substance to decompose the body of the five-year-old girl from Nayagarh whose body remains were found in the backyard of her house at Jadupur village in this district in July last year. The SIT has named 72 persons as witness in the charge sheet.

The SIT submitted the charge sheet in the case as per the directives of the Orissa High Court Monday. The SIT in its charge sheet has concluded that there was nothing to suggest the use of any corrosive/chemical substance on the body (remains) of the deceased.

The SIT finding is based on the bodily description in the postmortem report and observations made from photographs, the charge sheet states.

Moreover, sources privy to the compilation of the charge sheet said that the semen sample of a male person was detected on the upper part of the frock of the deceased by the expert at the State FSL Bhubaneswar.

It was then deduced that it was a case of rape and murder and there was involvement of male accused in the case, sources said as quoting the charge sheet.

The SIT has also mentioned about the involvement of the minor college student in the rape and murder case. The charge sheet mentions that the minor has repeatedly changed his statement and even lied before the team.

The minor has often visited the house of the victim and it became easier for him to rape and murder the girl as the former’s house was close to the house of the victim. The team had engaged an expert for counseling of the minor accused.

The expert after studying the mental condition of the minor has revealed that the latter had admitted to have strangled the girl after her rape, July 14, 2020.

The charge sheet states that minor had seen obscene videos on his sister’s mobile phone on the previous night of the crime. The minor was prompted to commit the crime by watching the video. The SIT has also mentioned about a person who had seen the minor going to Pari’s house.

The SIT team has also identified another person who had seen him carrying a sack to dispose of the body. The SIT has recorded the statement of these two witnesses under Section 164 of CrPC before the magistrate.

