Nayagarh: Giving a sensational turn to much-debated Pari murder case in Nayagarh district, the sarpanch of Laxmiprasad panchayat Soumyaranjan Pradhan openly alleged involvement of minister Arun Sahoo in the incident at a presser held here Friday.

Also read: Top Maoist cadre arrested from Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri

Pradhan told the media persons that Sahoo is protecting the main accused Babuli Nayak in the case who is close to him. “The entire district administration including Nayagarh SP Pratyush Diwakar is trying to suppress the case on directions of minister Sahoo,” he added.

Pradhan claimed that he is being targeted by Nayagarh district administration for raising his voice against the brutal murder of the minor girl. The innocent girl was kidnapped and murdered by a human organ racket patronised by influential people of the area, Pradhan alleged.

The sarpanch went on to add that his family members are constantly being harassed as they have been demanding justice for the minor victim. “Minister Sahoo would be held responsible in case any extreme step is taken against them in days ahead,” the sarpanch expressed.

Notably, breaking his silence over the matter, Sahoo has said that he is deeply dismayed by the incident and urged political parties not to politicise it.

PNN