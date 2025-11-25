Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police Monday issued a sweeping order prohibiting parking on several major roads across the Capital City, aiming to ease growing traffic congestion and enhance commuter safety. The official order was signed by Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh.

According to the official notification, indiscriminate roadside parking has emerged as a major cause of obstructed traffic flow on several arterial roads, resulting in frequent bottlenecks, delays and potential safety hazards for the public.

The notification also mentioned that regulating roadside parking has become essential for ensuring smooth vehicular movement, especially in view of rapidly growing commercial zones, educational hubs and healthcare institutions in the City.

As per the order, parking will be strictly prohibited on key stretches including Raj Bhavan Square to Kalarahanga Chhak via Jayadev Vihar, Airport to NALCO Chhak via Acharya Vihar, Sishu Bhawan Chhak to Vani Vihar via Rajmahal Square and Master Canteen, Rasulgarh Chhak to Jayadev Vihar, Sriya Square to PHD Offi ce, Bapuji Nagar, IDBI Bank Square to Veterinary College on NH-16 via Empire Hotel, Alok Bharati Building to Saheed Nagar Durga Puja Mandap along Janpath, Janpath stretch from Kalyan Jewellers to Charak Medical Store via Sparsh Hospital, and Trupti Service Station on Janpath to Saheed Nagar entry point Additionally, the Commissionerate Police has declared 11 more busy stretches as strict “No Parking Zones,” citing their high traffic density and the need for uninterrupted flow of vehicles.

These include Gopabandhu Square to Kalpana Square (both sides), Kalarahanga Square to Nandankanan Square (both sides), Service Road from Jayadev Vihar to Tamando Square (both sides), KIIT Square to Infocity Square via Silicon Engineering College (both sides), Nayapalli U/P towards Jayadev Vihar via ID Market (both sides) and other key stretches.

The order warns that any violation will be treated as an offence under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, and Section 223(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Vehicles found parked illegally on these stretches may also be towed away, and owners will be required to bear all towing charges and penalties applicable. The order comes into effect immediately from the date of its issuance.