Cuttack: The 78th National Cadet Corps (NCC) Day was celebrated with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour at the NCC Group Headquarters, Cuttack, under the leadership of Group Commander Colonel Satyabrata Swain.

The event saw cadets, instructors, officials, and guests come together in a vibrant display of unity, discipline, and patriotism.

The occasion highlighted the NCC’s steadfast contribution to nation-building, youth empowerment, leadership and character development.

The event was graced by Chowdwar Cuttack MLA Souvic Biswal, Cuttack Sadar MLA PC Sethi, as well as Cuttack Mayor Subhash Singh and senior military veterans.

The celebrations began with the arrival of distinguished guests and an inaugural address, followed by a vibrant cultural programme.